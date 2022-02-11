Town of Tonawanda police investigating death of Safire of Northtowns resident

Judith Schrecengost, 78, was found dead outside of Safire of Northtowns on Tuesday.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an unsupervised death that occurred outside of a nursing home.

Judith Schrecengost, 78, was found dead outside of Safire of Northtowns residence on Tuesday. Police responded to the call of an unsupervised death around 9:30 that morning.

Schrecengost's family has been notified of her death. This occurrence is currently under investigation by the police in collaboration with the New York State Office of the Attorney General.