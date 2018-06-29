BUFFALO, NY-- A 17-year-old male has admitted to making a threat on social media against Hutch Tech High School.

The teen pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment.

Hutchinson Central Technical was placed in lockdown on June 1 while police investigated the threat. Police say the teen created a fake Facebook account to post the message.

MORE: Police investigate alleged threat at Hutch Tech High School

In addition to the guilty plea, the judge issued an order of protection for an official at the school. The case has been transferred to Mental Health Treatment Court.

© 2018 WGRZ