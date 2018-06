BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they have a person in custody in connection with threats made toward Hutch Tech High School.

Police were on scene searching the school this morning, but say their search has since concluded.

BREAKING: BPD have individual in custody in connection with threats at Hutch Tech. Police say search has been concluded at the school. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 1, 2018

2 On Your Side has reached out to the School District to comment, but have not heard back.

