BUFFALO, N.Y. - Steve Pigeon pleaded guilty on Friday to a state charge of bribery, according to his attorney Paul Cambria.

As part of the plea, Pigeon's sentence will not exceed a misdemeanor and all other state charges against him are being dropped.

Pigeon, a long-time political power broker, was charged along with State Supreme Court Judge John Michalek. The two were allegedly engaged in favor swapping. Michalek, who pled guilty to state charges, sought Pigeon's help getting jobs for family members. Emails obtained by investigators also indicated the judge wanted Pigeon to put in a good work with Governor Andrew Cuomo about a nomination to be an Appellate Court judge.

“We have zero tolerance for public corruption. New Yorkers deserve to be able to trust the integrity of their officials, and my office will continue to do everything in our power to hold accountable those who violate that trust," said New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

Pigeon could receive anything from a fine or probation to one year in jail when he is sentenced on the bribery charge.

A federal case against Pigeon is still pending.

