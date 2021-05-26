Silver Creek man accused of several crimes against children

Dustin Post, 24, is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and criminal sexual act 1st.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Court unsealed a 24-count indictment against a Silver Creek man accused of crimes against children.

Dustin Post, 24, is charged with separate crimes of predatory sexual assault against a child, each a violent felony. He is also charged with nine separate crimes of criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Investigators say the crimes were allegedly committed on seven children in Chautauqua County with the oldest being 12 years old and the youngest being one-year-old.

According to those involved with the case, Post allegedly accessed the children by befriending their mothers or caregivers. They say the parents and caregivers were unaware of what was going on.

According to the indictment, the acts are alleged to have taken place between September 2015 through August 2019.

The district attorney's office believe there may be other victims, and they are asking anyone with information on this case to contact their office at: 716-753-4241.

Post was arraigned in county court on those state charges, where he entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was set at $1 million cash or $2 million bond. His next court date for this case is on June 28.

Post is currently in jail on federal charges for production and possession of child pornography. On Monday, Post pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.