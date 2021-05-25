2 arrested following Genesee County police chase

Two people are facing several charges following a police chase Monday evening in Genesee County.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two people are facing several charges following a police chase Monday evening in Genesee County.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 p.m. a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding north down Route 63 in Oakfield. The deputy turned on the lights and sirens of the marked sheriff's patrol vehicle; however, deputies say the vehicle refused to stop.

The dark colored Pontiac sedan proceeded to turn east onto Route 262, then north on Fox Road, refusing to stop. The vehicle continued to speed through the intersection of Fox Road and Maltby Road, going through the stop sign. Deputies say while the vehicle was driving through the intersection it went into the air and proceeded to drive into a field off of the north shoulder of Maltby Road. The vehicle hit a tree and continued to drive through the field.

Deputies say a passenger in the backseat of the car then jumped out of the moving vehicle. However, the car continued to drive northwest through the field and entered a neighboring crop field.

The car eventually stopped in the field, and the driver and front seat passenger then fled on foot. Deputies say scales with residue and an illegal weapon were found in the vehicle.

It's estimated that the vehicle ran over and damaged about $1,000 worth of crops.

Deputies say a "K9 track was conducted of the area," which led them to a nearby residence. From there, deputies received a tip saying the pair were given a ride to the Batavia Walmart. Both were later located in the Walmart parking lot.

The driver, Jason M. Fitzpatrick, 38, and the front seat passenger, Samantha R. Makar, 22, were both arrested. The third passenger who jumped out of the vehicle was not charged after complying with deputies.

Fitzpatrick was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.