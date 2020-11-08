Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward in unsolved 2011 homicide

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Stephon Foster.

Foster was killed on July 16, 2011 on the basketball courts at Hickory Street and North Division Street in the City of Buffalo.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered.