Reward offered to find alleged leader of dog fighting ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and SPCA are looking for the alleged leader of an east side dog fighting ring.
Douglas Williams, 43, was arrested in October during a traffic stop in Clarence. Two American Pit Bull Terriers were in his car at the time and rescued by deputies. In all, seven dogs were taken to the SPCA . Williams is also facing drug charges.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2500 for any information that leads to Williams' arrest. If you know anything about this case, contact them at 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crimestoppers Mobile App.