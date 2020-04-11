Reward offered to find alleged leader of dog fighting ring

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and SPCA are looking for 43-year-old Douglas Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and SPCA are looking for the alleged leader of an east side dog fighting ring.

Douglas Williams, 43, was arrested in October during a traffic stop in Clarence. Two American Pit Bull Terriers were in his car at the time and rescued by deputies. In all, seven dogs were taken to the SPCA . Williams is also facing drug charges.