Report: Teenage parents of 2-month-old now in custody

The sheriff's office said the two fled the Auburn residence on foot Wednesday after leaving the infant behind with extended family members.

NEWARK, N.Y. — Two teenage parents are now in custody after their 2-month-old daughter was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Wednesday, according to a report.

WHEC in Rochester reports that 16-year-old Kevin Huntington Jr. and 15-year-old Alyssa Bel turned themselves in at the Newark Police Department on Thursday.

An AMBER Alert was canceled by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office for their daughter 2-month-old, Natalie Huntington, who was found safe with extended family in Auburn.