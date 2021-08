Police responded to the call at Page Street and Lawn Avenue and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

The person was transported to ECMC with injuries that appear serious, police said.