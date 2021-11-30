Buffalo woman pleads guilty to driving into bicyclist during Niagara Square protest

Joanna Gollnau pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to exercise due care.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to hitting a bicyclist while driving a pickup truck through a protest in Niagara Square last fall.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on September 23, 2020 around 8:45 p.m., Joanna Gollnau drove a pickup truck through Niagara Square during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall. Gollnau failed to "exercise due care around a pedestrian" and hit a woman who was on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, identified as Karen Huffman, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for physical injuries. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told 2 On Your Side last November that Gollnau got out of the car and checked to see if Huffman was okay, but drove away because some protestors were threatening her.