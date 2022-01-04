Trooper injured after being struck by

The trooper suffered a serious hand injury, and first responders had to apply a tourniquet.

VICTOR, N.Y. — A New York State trooper was hurt Friday morning after he was struck by a U-Haul truck that was allegedly fleeing police.

Troopers were in pursuit of a U-Haul truck wanted in connection to a recent crime.

The vehicle was observed to be entering the I-490 near Victor, NY when it attempted to make a U-turn on the I-490 and struck a trooper who was standing outside his vehicle.



The trooper suffered a serious hand injury, and first responders had to apply a tourniquet. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Officials say the fleeing vehicle left Thruway at the Victor exit, but did not provide any additional information about the driver or if the vehicle was found.