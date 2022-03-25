Governor Hochul calls for 'urgency' while discussing her public safety plan

'I think that's a sign that we're in the right place,' said Gov. Kathy Hochul said when asked about bipartisan pushback regarding her bail reform proposals.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Law enforcement has blamed it for an increase in violence and activists have said it's helped level the playing field but regardless of where you stand on bail reform Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to change it.

The governor held an impromptu discussion with the Albany Press Corps Friday and discussed her proposed public safety plan, which she is hoping to include in the state budget.

"You know, we're still listening, but I feel very committed to making sure that we ensure public safety for the State of New York,” said Governor Hochul.

The 10 point plan drifted into headlines this week and resulted in block back from both sides of the aisle. Hochul's discussion with reporters was shared with 2 On Your Side by WBFO radio, an NPR station.

“Every one of the 10 points I put forward was a balanced, reasonable approach that continues to respect the rights of the accused,” Hochul said.

She defended her plan and called it a necessary step to address "a crisis in public safety." She added that discussions with legislative leaders are ongoing and that there’s a sense of urgency to have it finished in time for the budget, which is due April 1.

“This is not about undoing bail reform, it's about finding areas where we can strengthen it, make it work for people," said Hochul.

The plan proposes increasing mental health funding and adding money for pre-trial services to help prevent people from getting caught up in crime. It also recommends expanding what crimes are eligible for bail and includes language meant to stop repeat offenders from being released.

Some of the proposals have upset progressives who helped get the original bail reform changes codified in 2019. Meanwhile, some conservatives have said the plan doesn't go far enough.

For Hochul that back and forth could mean they're headed in the right direction.

“I think that's the sign that we're in the right place,” Hochul said.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has been vocal about the negative impacts of bail reform since the laws were changed. On Friday, Flynn joined the District Attorney's Association of New York and shared his support for Hochul's public safety plan.



“We need to convince the assembly and the state senate that this is a good idea,” said Flynn.

"These are common-sense changes and I hope that’s how everyone would look at this and again not just for the betterment of criminal defendants but for the betterment of victims and the betterment of society as a whole."

While the plan still needs the approval of the legislature to become reality, Flynn said he'd support even a watered-down version if it meant getting it passed. Democratic leaders in the state senate and assembly will ultimately determine what changes are made or whether any safety plan is be included in the state budget.