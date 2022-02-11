Niagara SPCA searching for man accused of animal abuse

In a post on their Facebook page, the organization says they gathered information and obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Silsby, 41, of Lockport.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA needs your help in locating a man who is accused of animal abuse.

In a post on their Facebook page, the organization says they gathered information and obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Silsby, 41, of Lockport.

They say Silsby's dog Karma has endured a lifetime abuse and the Niagara SPCA says they have videos showing abuse. One of those videos was posted in the comments on their Facebook page.

Silsby is believed to have left his home in Lockport and may be preparing to leave the area, according to Niagara SPCA. They say he drives a red 2000 Ford F150 with a large dent on the side, and may be pulling a trailer with lawn equipment.

Niagara SPCA says Silsby was also arrested in 2005 for aggravated animal cruelty.

Anyone who knows where Silsby's whereabouts is asked to call police, or reach out to the Niagara SPCA investigators at 716-731-4368 ext 311. They ask that you not confront Silsby, just let them know where his location is.