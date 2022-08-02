Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows

Tracy Murphy, 59, was arrested for third degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony) for allegedly refusing to return the cows to their owner.

Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony).

New York State Police report that on July 25, troopers out of the Lockport barracks responded to Murphy's sanctuary for a property retrieval of cows. The SPCA and the owner of the cows also went with troopers.

State Police say Murphy allegedly refused to return the cows to the owner.

A warrant of execution to retrieve the cows was produced to retrieve the cows and arrest Murphy.

The cows have been located and returned to their owner.