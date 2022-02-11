1 person shot in Niagara Falls on Halloween night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween.
Investigators say officers were called to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man from Niagara Falls with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and elbow.
The victim was taken to ECMC where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone that has information regarding the shooting to contact Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number (716) 286-4711.