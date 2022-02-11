1 person shot in Niagara Falls on Halloween night

Investigators say officers were called to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a reports of shots fired.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween.

Investigators say officers were called to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street just after 6:30 p.m. for a reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man from Niagara Falls with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and elbow.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition.