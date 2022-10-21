North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs

"We all want a community that feels vibrant, a community that is desirable to its residents, its business, and its visitors, and a community that offers a high quality of life. And none of that is possible without secure neighborhoods, walkable business districts, and lawful roadways, all of which are dependent upon on our police officers," Conrad said.

“I am grateful for the funding Assemblyman Conrad was able to secure for our department. This will afford the chance to add equipment for our patrol officers and SWAT team, and bring newer technology to our detective bureau, which will allow everyone to do their job more efficiently. Our firearms range hasn’t been upgraded since the 1960s, and funding for this area is desperately needed. Updates will provide a better environment for firearms training of our officers, as well as assisting recruits from various departments who are in the police academy and often use our range. Without this grant from Assemblyman Conrad, these important upgrades would not be possible, and we are truly thankful,” North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass said.