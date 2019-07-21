A rollover crash occurred on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on the Route 33 exit to Oak Street in downtown Buffalo.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Brandon Torrence went the wrong way on Route 33.

One person from the other vehicle was injured and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Torrence's vehicle was stopped later on Fillmore Avenue, where he was arrested and charged with a DWI and for leaving the scene of an injury accident.