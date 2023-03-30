Niagara Falls launches security camera rebate to include local non-profits

The city recently launched a "Security Camera Rebate Program" for businesses, and the program now includes non-profit organizations.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is helping local non-profits increase security on their properties.

The city recently launched a "Security Camera Rebate Program" for businesses, and the program now includes non-profit organizations.

City officials say there will be various methods of playing cameras throughout the city to help improve public safety.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino allocated $500,000 from the $57.2 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan, to reimburse businesses and local non-profits who purchase and place security cameras on their properties.

“This launch is another step forward to assist with public safety in the City of Niagara Falls. If businesses would like to install more costly cameras, they certainly can do so, however, the reimbursement is capped at $700," Restaino said in a release.

In order to be reimbursed the $700 rebate, the city will be to check that the camera was installed and is operable. Businesses and not-for-profit must also sign an agreement indicating that they will provide access, if needed, of camera footage to local law enforcement.