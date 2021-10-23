New York State Police seizures of marijuana plants fall sharply

For years, state police have deployed helicopters to help local police and sheriff’s departments spot and seize pot grown in large quantities.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police seizures of marijuana plants have plunged this year.

The Times Union of Albany says that has happened as the state legalized possession of small amounts of pot and some local law enforcement agencies backed off efforts to root out marijuana crops.

For years, state police have deployed helicopters to help local police and sheriff’s departments spot and seize pot grown in large quantities.

The Times Union reported Friday that state police aviation unit has seized 1,628 plants and made four arrests in the first nearly 10 months of this year. That compares to 4,242 plants and 152 arrests last year.