Marijuana worth $5 million seized at the Peace Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said just over 2,500 pounds of pot was discovered in a shipment of 'bathroom vanities' on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The manifest claimed a truck crossing the Peace Bridge was carrying a shipment of bathroom vanities, but on further inspection, that turned out not to be the case.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of Buffalo sent the truck for a secondary inspection that revealed vacuum-sealed marijuana packages hidden inside pallet-shipment boxes.

A thorough inventory of the truck's contents resulted in the seizure of 2,302 packages of marijuana that field tested positive for the drug. CBP officers determined the haul had an estimated street value of $5 million.

“Criminal organizations continue to attempt to exploit the border for their personal gain, however the skills, training and dedication of our officers have once again halted their plan,” Acting Buffalo Port Director John Madsen said.

“I am proud of the persistent efforts of our resilient workforce in securing the border ensuring these narcotics were prevented from entering our country.”

The seizure is currently being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

“HSI is committed with CBP to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs smuggled into the United States,” said Matthew Scarpino, acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Buffalo. “Through the HSI Border Enforcement Security Task Force, HSI will continue to investigate these significant seizures, with our Canadian law enforcement partners, to combat the transnational criminal networks that threaten our international region.”