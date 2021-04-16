NYSP investigate police officer-involved shooting in Rochester

Troopers claim the suspect made an 'aggressive movement toward officers with a butcher knife.'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in the Rochester.

According to a release put out by the agency, members of the U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to execute a parole absconder warrant on a person at 107 Fairbanks Street just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the suspect was able to make his way to the residence next door and tried to hide in the basement.

They say when police tried to take the suspect into custody, he refused to follow the officer's instructions and claim he allegedly made an "aggressive movement toward officers with a butcher knife."