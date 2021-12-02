New video released by Rochester Police captures pepper-sprayed girl's wait for EMTs

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Newly released police body camera video captured a 9-year-old girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in a police cruiser.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent A shorter clip was released Sunday.

The video shows officers who were responding to a family disturbance call Jan. 29 spraying the handcuffed child as she cried for her dad. She remains in the back of the police cruiser for 16 minutes, crying that her eyes burn, before an ambulance arrives.

The mother of a 9-year-old girl said the officers involved should be fired. Elba Pope’s attorneys have filed a notice of claim with the city, which maintains her right to sue.

The city of Rochester suspended the officers on Monday pending the completion of an internal investigation.