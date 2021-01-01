NYSP shoot Cattaraugus County man after responding to violent domestic incident

The department says 40-year-old Ryan Ehman of Portville charged at responding troopers with a bow and arrow.

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — State Police say they were forced to shoot a Cattaraugus County man after responding to a call of a violent domestic incident overnight.

The department says one of its patrols was called to an address on Yubadam Rd. in the Village of Portville around 1:30 a.m. After speaking with the victim, they say 40-year-old Ryan Ehman advanced towards troopers armed with a bow and arrow. When Ehman refused several commands to drop the weapons, one of the troopers discharged his weapon striking Ehman.

Charges are pending against Ehman, who was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC. His condition is not known at this time.