Early morning shootings send 3 to hospital on New Year's Day

A 20-year-old, 22-year-old and 23-year-old were all shot in separate parts of the City of Buffalo around 5 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three men in their 20s are recovering after a series of shootings happened around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Police say Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a shots fired call shortly before 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Ferry.

A 20-year-old male victim arrived in a private vehicle at Oishei Children's Hospital shortly after. He was then transferred by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's currently listed in stable condition.

Around 5:20 a.m., a 23-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Kenmore Mercy in a civilian car. He had been shot in his leg. The man was then taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Detectives believe the incident that resulted in the 23-year-old's injuries happened in the first block of Malsch Street, in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. He was treated and released from ECMC.

Another shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Buffalo Police say a 22-year-old from Buffalo was brought to ECMC in a civilian vehicle. This man had been shot in the arm.

He was treated and released from ECMC as well. Detectives believe that this incident happened in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue and Utica Street.

It is not known if any of these shootings are connected.