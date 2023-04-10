Morgan State University student from WNY was on campus when the shooting happened

There are several Western New York students who currently attend Morgan State University. We spoke with a freshman about the shooting on campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taniah Crawford, a Cheektowaga Central 2023 graduate. She is currently a freshman at Morgan State University and was on campus when the shooting happened Tuesday evening.

"People were screaming, and I could like kind of hear what was going on because it's like right across from my tower, and I didn't really think it was nothing crazy until I heard the alert. Usually, people are out there having fun. Then we all heard there's a shelter in place. There's an active shooter," Crawford said.

She said it was that moment when she and her roommate became "terrified."

Crawford is a majoring in journalism at Morgan State. This was a brand new experience for her, but it also brought back memories of the May 14, 2022, shooting in her hometown of Buffalo.

The on-campus shooting forced everyone to come together.

"We were all scared. Other girls in my dorm were scared. We have our own little group chat. We were all just talking about how we felt. I definitely was stressed about it because I've never been through anything like that in my life," she said.

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott calls the shooting a national problem that must be addressed.

"The same way that we got serious about people dying from cigarette cancer, the same way that we got serious about people dying in car accidents and we mandated seat belts, we have to get serious about guns. Have to or if not, we're going to continue to have this same conversation over and over and over again," Scott said.

The search continues for the shooter or shooters who opened fire on a college campus in Baltimore.