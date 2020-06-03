WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in custody after reportedly stealing a running car from a Rite Aid parking lot in West Seneca on Tuesday.

46-year-old Lawrence T. Zielinski had just left West Seneca Court where he was facing charges in a separate larceny case.

Police say after stealing the car, a West Seneca Police Officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Union Rd. in the town of West Seneca without its headlights on. The officer pulled Zielinski over, but he did not have a driver license and gave a name and date of birth, which was later found to be false.

West Seneca Police tell 2 On Your Side Zielinski stated that when he saw the car he, "was just trying to get home, so I took it."

WSPD released Zielinski on an appearance ticket. He is due back in West Seneca Court on March 11th on these new charges.

