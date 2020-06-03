TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda made an arrest after a bank robbery that happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say 49-year-old Stephen Baker has been arrested in connection with that robbery at the KeyBank on Niagara Falls Boulevard north of the 290.

No other details have been made available, other than that police recovered what was stolen.

