Man pleads guilty to charges in fatal shooting at Niagara Metals in 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a co-worker at Niagara Metals in 2021.

Matthew Figura pleaded guilty to the murder of Patrick DeLuca on Monday, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

“This senseless act of work-place violence took a young man from his family” said Seaman. “I don’t think Patrick’s family, or anyone else, can make sense of why this defendant took a life in this way.”

The president of Niagara Metals, Todd Levin, told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley that an employee shot a co-worker in the back of the head.