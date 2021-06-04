Suspect in fatal workplace shooting at Niagara Metals is arraigned on murder charge

Matthew H. Figura, Jr. appeared in Niagara County Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The man charged in connection with a fatal workplace shooting Thursday at Niagara Metals in Niagara Falls was arraigned in court.

Matthew H. Figura, Jr. appeared in Niagara County Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened around 8 am Thursday. The president of Niagara Metals, Todd Levin, told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley that an employee shot a co-worker in the back of the head. The injured employee died at the scene.

Figura, who fled the scene, was later taken into custody by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies a few hours later.

Figura's bail was set at $500,000 cash bond, $1 million insurance bond, or $1 million partial bond. His defense attorney requested that the bail not be substantial, but the prosecution argued Figura was a flight risk because he has family in Virginia and prior criminal records in Texas and Tennessee.