Suspect in fatal workplace shooting at Niagara Metals is arraigned on murder charge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The man charged in connection with a fatal workplace shooting Thursday at Niagara Metals in Niagara Falls was arraigned in court.
Matthew H. Figura, Jr. appeared in Niagara County Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The incident happened around 8 am Thursday. The president of Niagara Metals, Todd Levin, told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley that an employee shot a co-worker in the back of the head. The injured employee died at the scene.
Figura, who fled the scene, was later taken into custody by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies a few hours later.
Figura's bail was set at $500,000 cash bond, $1 million insurance bond, or $1 million partial bond. His defense attorney requested that the bail not be substantial, but the prosecution argued Figura was a flight risk because he has family in Virginia and prior criminal records in Texas and Tennessee.
The name of the victim still has not been released, but Levin says he was a veteran employee with Niagara Metals. The motive of the shooting has also not been released.