BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to 900 block of Northland Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found that a 27-year-old man had been shot while sitting inside a vehicle.