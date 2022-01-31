Scam Alert: Text about refund from DMV directs to phishing website

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says the fake text directs drivers to a phishing website targeting personal banking information.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You know that old saying "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn't?"

If you got a text recently from the DMV saying you're due a refund, be warned, it's a scam.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says the fake text directs drivers to a phishing website targeting personal banking information. It includes a link that prompts individuals to confirm their email in an embedded link in order to get the refund.

“I want residents to know that the Erie County Auto Bureau or the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will never solicit your private information via email, text or over the phone,” Kearns said. “If you receive such a fraudulent message, please ignore and delete such requests.”

🚨SCAM ALERT🚨If you receive a text message notifying you of a refund from #DMV, it is a #scam.



Delete the message, do not click link, or provide any of your banking details or personal information!



Learn more: https://t.co/pZ81RHG2hA pic.twitter.com/DEgC2pVfkO — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns (@ErieCountyClerk) January 31, 2022

Phishing is a way scammers use to get sensitive personal information from unsuspecting users by disguising themselves as trustworthy businesses, organizations or individuals.

Common clues to a phishing scam include tone, grammar and urgency in the text message or email subject line. Other major warning signs include an unfamiliar greeting, grammatical errors or misspelled words.

“The best way to protect yourself from an attack is to be aware, avoid opening or responding and delete the messages immediately", Kearns said. "If possible, you can block the number or email address from your device to prevent further contact.”