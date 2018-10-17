BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police have made an arrest after a man was suspected of breaking into vehicles in the city.

Hector Sanchez, 26, of Buffalo, was arrested early Wednesday morning following reports of a suspicious person breaking into vehicles in the vicinity of Porter and Fargo avenues near the D'Youville College campus.

Police say Matthews broke the front window of a vehicle and was casing cars in the area. Upon investigation, Matthews was found to be in possession of a number of stolen items including credit cards, medical items, and electronics.

Matthews has been charged with Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, and Possession of Burglar Tools.

