Lewiston Police investigate murder-suicide involving husband, wife

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police say they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on Friday afternoon on Upper Mountain Road.

Police had been dispatched for a welfare check at a home on the 2400 block of Upper Mountain Road, south of Bond Lake Park around 12:20 p.m. That's where they found a husband and wife, both in their 70s, who died of gunshot wounds.

The names of the husband and wife are being withheld for now, and Lewiston Police say they are not releasing any more information at this time.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene assisted with the investigation.