Police activity closes section of Mount Hope Road in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — People are being asked to avoid a section of Mount Hope Road in the Town of Lewiston on the Tuscarora Nation Reservation because of ongoing police activity.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that people are advised to stay away from the area of Walmore Road and Mount Hope Road.
It's unclear what is happening there right now, officials are only calling a "police incident."
According to a representative from the Niagara-Wheatfield School District. Families from the Tuscarora Indian Elementary School received a message this morning that school would be closed today due to a person with a firearm. The message also asked students in the area to stay inside until further notice.