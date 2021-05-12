Police activity closes section of Mount Hope Road in Lewiston

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says people should avoid the area at this time.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — People are being asked to avoid a section of Mount Hope Road in the Town of Lewiston on the Tuscarora Nation Reservation because of ongoing police activity.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that people are advised to stay away from the area of Walmore Road and Mount Hope Road.

It's unclear what is happening there right now, officials are only calling a "police incident."

Avoid the area of Mount Hope Road and Walmore Road in the Town of Lewiston until further notice due to a Police Incident. Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Wednesday, December 8, 2021