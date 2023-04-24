Lancaster Police receive state funds for body cameras

Lancaster Police Department was awarded $96,000 for identifying the need to be more transparent with the public.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department has received nearly $100,000 to purchase body cameras.

They received the funding with the help from Assemblymember Monica Wallace (D-Lancaster). The money comes from a $10 million fund for municipal police departments to purchase body cameras.

Lancaster Police Department was awarded $96,000 for identifying the need to be more transparent with the public.

“Body cameras increase transparency into law enforcement interactions with the public and provide valuable evidence of potential wrongdoing during these encounters. That’s why the Lancaster Police Department identified the acquisition of body cameras as a central goal, and it’s why I advocated for and passed this critical funding source for local law enforcement,” said Assemblymember Wallace in a released statement. “I’m glad to have secured this funding to alleviate the burden on local taxpayers and to improve trust and accountability in our law enforcement.”

“For the last several years, the Lancaster Police Department has sought assistance in purchasing body cameras for our officers,” said Lancaster Police Chief William Karn, Jr. “We know that video recorded by police body cameras increases transparency, accountability, and trust between the community and its police department. The cameras help protect both the officers and citizens. This recent funding will help us meet our goal to obtain quality body cameras and allow us to better protect and serve the residents of Lancaster. We thank Assemblymember Wallace for her efforts to secure much-needed resources for our police department and other local first responders in our community.”