NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side obtained new information Tuesday on a HAZMAT situation in Niagara Falls from back in December, when several agents got sick.

A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey Richards on drug and bomb-making charges that could get him life in prison.

Police searched his home on Packard Court late last year, and they say they found at least five different kinds of drugs, 10 guns, and a homemade bomb.

He's being held without bail.

More than 20 officers who were at the scene had flu-like symptoms, but they have all since recovered.

County health department officials said Tuesday that they still don't know why they all got sick.

