Buffalo man indicted for sexually abusing two children

Angel DeJesus, 31, was brought back to WNY last week by the US Marshals Service Task Force after fleeing to Puerto Rico.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of engaging in multiple sex acts with two children who were both less than 13 years old at the time.

Angel DeJesus, 31, was arraigned Monday on a Grand Jury indictment charging him with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of course sexual conduct against a child and one count of rape, all felonies.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the alleged abuse took place between April 1, 2013 and January 3, 2020. The office says DeJesus then fled to Puerto Rico and was returned to WNY last week by the US Marshals Task Force.