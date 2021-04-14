Jamestown teenager faces arson charges in 2 separate incidents

Jamestown Police say the first incident happened Sunday at Fifties Grill and Dairy, and the second incident happened Monday at Jamestown High School.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Jamestown man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to two separate incidents that happened in the past week.

Xavier L. Guadarrma has been charged with one felony count of first-degree arson, one felony count of third-degree arson, and one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree arson. He's being held for arraignment.

Jamestown Police say the first incident happened at Fifties Grill and Dairy, at 1514 Washington Street, where an employee discovered a fire "and what appeared to be an incendiary device in the bathroom of the business" on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

The bathroom wall was partially burned, according to Jamestown Police.

Jamestown Police said they identified Guadarrma as a suspect following a review of the surveillance video from the restaurant.

Police say investigators found a similar device was found at Jamestown High School, when the school was closed. They determined that it was placed there early Friday morning, but it was not found until school reopened Monday.

The Jamestown High fire caused some damage on the outside of the building and to some grass behind the school.

After a review of the surveillance video at the school, Jamestown Police say that they determined that the suspect, Guadarrma, was the same person who they deemed a suspect in the Fifties Grill and Dairy incident on Sunday evening.