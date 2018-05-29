BUFFALO, NY-A Buffalo man has admitted to shooting and robbing a Clarence restaurant owner just as jury selection in his trial was set to get underway.

Christopher Boyd, 37, of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder, assault and other charges in the September, 2016 incident at Zoe Restaurant on Transit Road.

Boyd robbed and shot the restaurant's owner, Alexander Pozantidis, 44, as he was leaving with proceeds for the day. Pozantidis was hit in the arm and chest, but survived.

Boyd also pleaded guilty to three other unrelated crimes, including carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio could send Boyd to jail for up to 35 years when he is sentenced in July.

