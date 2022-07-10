French bulldog treated for 3 drug overdoses; Batavia woman faces charges

Police say that in May 15 and May 25 incidents, the woman brought her dog to a veterinarian after overdosing on cocaine. On June 21, it was "some sort of narcotic."

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A French bulldog was treated for three drug overdoses in a little more than a month, leading to charges for a City of Batavia woman.

Cassandra L. Elmore, 30, has been charged with three counts of injuring an animal and one count of owning an unlicensed dog. Batavia Police say the incidents happened on May 15, May 25, and June 21.

Police say that in the May incidents, Elmore brought her dog to a veterinarian after overdosing on cocaine. In June, police say she brought her dog in to be treated following an overdose involving "some sort of narcotic."

Upon further investigation, police say Elmore never had a license for the dog with the City of Batavia.

Elmore received an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on July 26.