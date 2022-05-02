Clarence Bark in the Park to raise money for local animal rescues; need volunteers and vendors

The event runs Saturday, May 18 from 11am-4pm at Clarence Town Park.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — If you love dogs and helping your community, this event is for you.

Organizers of the Clarence Bark in the Park are in need of volunteers.



For those interested in volunteering, there are several positions available for set up, gate guard, vendor set up, event demos and general set up, basket raffle set up and concession set up. To register to volunteer, can email kimberlylarussa@tenlivesclub.com, or click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4faaa929a0f9c52-bark.

If you are a vendor who is interested in participating, you can sign up here.

Pet lovers who attend the event can check out pet-related product vendors, kids scavenger hunt, a Pomeranian fashion show, Doxie races, dock diving, herding demonstrations fly ball event, dog kissing booth, an off-leash area, K9 Nose Work and Urban Agility, Ball Pits with photos, Kangaroos, Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, and more.

There will also be a basket raffle and food and refreshments available to purchase.

There will also be contests for:

Most Patriotic

Cutest

Longest Tail

Owner-look-a-like

Most Unique Trick

Curliest Tail

Loudest Bark

All proceeds from the benefit the Clarence Lions, Awesome Paws Rescue, Open Arms Rescue of WNY, Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and Ten Lives Club.

Admission to the event is $6 at the gate. Some of the events and demonstrations may have a participation cost. Children under the age of 12 are free. For the first 500 families, there will receive a welcome bag (one per family). There is a discount if you purchase online.

All pets that attend the event, must be licensed and well-behaved, and retractable leashes are not allowed.