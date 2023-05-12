Former school bus driver indicted illegal rifle found during search

Michael Askew, 67, of Cheektowaga was arraigned in Erie County Court on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former school bus driver, accused of threatening students, is facing charges for allegedly possessing an illegal rifle found by police during a 'red flag' search.

Michael Askew, 67, of Cheektowaga was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

On April 25, the Buffalo Police Department Threat Management Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT searched Askew's home in Cheektowaga after obtaining a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO).

The order was issued after Askew allegedly threatened to shoot a student on a school bus on April 20. The incident was caught on video.

Officers say they found the illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine inside of the residence. Police also seized three legally owned handguns as part of the protection order.

Askew's next court day is scheduled for June 1 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently released on bail.

If convicted, Askew could face up to 15 years in prison.

Askew is also charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with the school bus incident. He's scheduled to appear in court on May 16 to be arraigned on those charges.