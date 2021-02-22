x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Filing: Rochester Proud Boys member considering plea in Capitol breach

Authorities say Dominic Pezzola snatched an officer's shield and used it to smash a window and allow other rioters inside.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man identified as a member of the Proud Boys is considering a guilty plea in his case stemming from the Capitol riots.

A recent filing by Dominic Pezzola's attorney says Pezzola accepts responsibility for his actions and wants to make amends. Pezzola faces charges including conspiracy and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a Capitol police officer.

Authorities say Pezzola snatched an officer's shield and used it to smash a window and allow other rioters inside.

He also allegedly was seen on video inside the Capitol with a cigar, having what he called a “victory smoke,” and boasting that he “knew we could take this” over.

Related Articles