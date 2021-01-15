x
Rochester man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol violence

Prosecutors charged Dominic Pezzola with Destruction of Government Property and other counts.
Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI have arrested an alleged Proud Boys member from Rochester, who they say was the one seen on camera smashing through one of the the windows of the U.S. Capitol building with a riot shield near the start of the attack.

Prosecutors charged Dominic Pezzola with Destruction of Government Property and other counts. They say he bragged about breaking through the window to others and in videos posted online.

The FBI says a witness told them Pezzola said he and others would have killed quote "anyone they got their hands on" inside.

You can read the full affidavit here: 

