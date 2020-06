A person who was pulled over in Rochester told New York State Police he had been shot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said Sunday night that they are investigating a possible overnight shooting.

They say they got a call from the New York State Police in Rochester that troopers had pulled over someone at 3:30 a.m. Sunday who had been shot multiple times.

That person told State Police that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near Bailey Avenue on Buffalo's East Side.