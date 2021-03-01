Police: 23-year-old Buffalo woman shot overnight

Police detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened on the first block of Shepard Street, near Broadway and Bailey Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was treated at Erie County Medical Center after she was shot some time overnight.

Buffalo Police said they are investigating a shooting that led the 23-year-old woman to arrive, via private vehicle, at Erie County Medical Center shortly before 12:20 a.m. Sunday. She had a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide an update on the woman's condition.

