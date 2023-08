The Cheektowaga Police announced a fatal car accident that happened last night on Broadway.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police announced that around 8 p.m. Tuesday there was a deadly accident at 3101 Broadway that involved a tractor trailer and motorcycle.

The motorcycle had been traveling east when the driver had entered oncoming lane of traffic and collided with the tractor trailer that was heading west.

Zachary Reimers, 30, who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed relating to the accident.