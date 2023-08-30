Border patrol make rape arrest after wrong turn onto Peace Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 45-year-old man with an active warrant after they made a wrong turn towards Canada.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after turning on to the Peace Bridge and board patrol discovered that he has an active arrest warrant from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.23

Jose Cruz Lopez arrived at the primary inspection area without proper ID. He was then taken to a secondary inspection area for CBP officers to confirm his identity. During this process, officers verified his identity and found that he had an active felony arrest warrant for rape from the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Our CBP officers continue to work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone in a released statement.

“Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal in ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”