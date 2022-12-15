Charges re-filed against Buffalo man accused of making threatening phone calls to WNY businesses, referencing Tops mass shooting

Joseph S. Chowaniec, 55, of Buffalo, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charges were re-filed this week against a Buffalo man who allegedly made threatening phone calls to two Western New York businesses earlier this year.

Joseph Chowaniec, 52, was previously indicted on charges of making a terroristic threat by phone to Bocce Club Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing, but those charges were dropped in early November.

However, Chowaniec was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree — class 'A' misdemeanors.

He is accused of referencing the shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on May 14. Both restaurants closed for the day after receiving the threatening phone calls.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2, Chowaniec was trying to get free food from the restaurants and told them "you can thank the Tops on Jefferson."

"This defendant is accused of making threatening phone calls to businesses and referencing this horrific crime the day after the shooting occurred on Jefferson Avenue. I, along with the families of the victims, the survivors and the entire City of Buffalo continue to mourn this tragedy. This crime will not be tolerated and any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Erie County DA John Flynn.

Chowaniec is due back in court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He was released on his own recognizance because the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.